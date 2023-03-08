Cadillac Topples Reed City to Advance to District Title

BIG RAPIDS - The Cadillac Vikings advanced to the district championship with a 49-22 victory over Reed City in district semifinal matchup on Wednesday night.

It was a close game through the first quarter of play, with the Vikings leading just 12-10 after eight minutes of play, but through the middle two quarters, Cadillac was able to limit the Coyotes to just 7 points, as they took a 36-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cadillac (19-4) earns a District Final matchup with unbeaten Hart on Friday night at Big Rapids High School at 7 p.m.