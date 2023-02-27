Pickford Tops St. Ignace 50-47 in District Opener

ST. IGNACE - The Pickford Panthers defeated St. Ignace 50-47 in the first round of girls basketball district play on Monday night.

Pickford is coming off a run to the state quarterfinals a season ago. St. Ignace won a district championship last season before falling to Glen Lake in the first round of regionals.

With the win over St. Ignace, the Panthers (10-11 overall) advance to face Cedarville-DeTour (15-4) in the District Semifinals on Wednesday night.

With the loss, St. Ignace finishes its season with a 12-10 overall record. The Saints dropped five of their final six games.