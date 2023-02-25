Hart Falls to Dundee in Wrestling State Quarterfinals

KALAMAZOO - The Hart Pirates made their fourth straight trip to the Wrestling State Quarterfinals, but that run came to a close on Friday, as they fell to top-ranked Dundee 64-15.

The Pirates finished the season with a 31-6 record in head coach Elijah Flores’s first season, despite starting the season 0-2.

Dundee asserted themselves quickly in the quarterfinal match, scoring falls in 8 of the first 9 matches to build an insurmountable 52-0 lead.

“We knew what it was going into it, but we just wanted the boys to fight hard, and I think I got that out of them” said head coach Elijah Flores. “Dundee has studs. I think regardless of division their top two, top three team in the state of Michigan. So, no shame in losing to those guys.”

Hart earned a decision at 190 pounds from Adrian Tice, and pins at 215 pounds and 285 pounds from Adrian Lara and Ivan Lara respectively.

Dundee will face fifth-seed Constantine in the Division 3 State Semifinal on Saturday at Noon.