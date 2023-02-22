Mesick Holds Off Marion to Earn 48-42 Victory

MESICK - The Mesick Bulldogs built a first half lead, and had to weather a spirited second half comeback to defeat Marion on Wednesday night, 48-42.

The Bulldogs and Eagles entered the contest tied for second place in the West Michigan D League standings. Marion won the previous matchup by just two points.

Mason Salisbury started off well for Marion, scoring all nine of the Eagles’ first quarter points. But it was a 14-0 run by Mesick that spanned the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter that allowed the Bulldogs to build a 29-16 halftime advantage.

Marion would pull to within four points in the fourth quarter, but ultimately could not complete the comeback bid, due to the Bulldogs’ timely outside shooting performance.

Ashtyn Simerson paced the Bulldogs with 18 points, including a nearly half-court shot to beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter. Carter Simmer chipped in with 13 points, and Joe O’Neill scored 12. The Eagles were led by Cole Meyer with 17 points and Salisbury finished with 15 for the night.

Mesick (13-5, 12-3 WMDL) visits Pentwater on Friday evening, while Marion (14-6, 11-4 WMDL) hosts Evart on Tuesday, February 28th.