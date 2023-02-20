Beal City Boys Cruise to Win Over Harrison

BEAL CITY - The Beal City Aggies boys basketball team ran their win streak to seven games in a 68-47 triumph over Harrison on Monday night.

Ten different Aggies scored in the game, led by Austin Small with 16 points. Cayden Smith and Drake Gatrell chipped in with 11 points apiece.

Christopher Benoit led the way for Harrison with 14 points, and Talan Hamilton added 13.

Beal City (17-3) has a chance to lock up second place in the Highland Conference in their next outing Thursday night at home against Evart. Harrison (1-15) hosts Bay City John Glenn on Wednesday evening.