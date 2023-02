REED CITY -- Both the Reed City girls and boys basketball teams beat their White Cloud opponents Friday night.

The girls were up first, doubling White Cloud’s score and then some, 35-17.

The girls will look towards the Central State Activities Association Playoffs next.

As for the boys, it was a tighter match up. Reed City pulling out a win at home in 45-42.

They, too, will look forward to the CSAA Tournament at home.