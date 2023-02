Friday night, Beaverton beat Shepherd in an aggressive game 43-33.

Layk Woodruff led his team to the win scoring just over 60% of the team’s points with 26.

The win moves Beaverton to 10-6 on their season and they’ll look to win one again on Wednesday against Ogemaw Heights at home.

Shepherd, just taking their 3rd loss of the season, fell to 14-3. They will look to bounce back against Farwell at home on Friday.