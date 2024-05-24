U.P. man arrested in Cheboygan Co. on charges of using fake money to buy gold

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — An Upper Peninsula man was arrested on charges of using counterfeit money, officials said Friday.

On Thursday, Robert Cox, 37, of Gladstone, turned himself in at the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department on a two-count felony warrant after an investigation that began on May 13, 2024, by the Mackinaw City Police Department.

Cox was charged with one count of uttering and publishing counterfeit notes with intent, and one count of fraud-false pretenses $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

These charges stem from allegations of an incident that occurred on May 13 in Mackinaw City. It is alleged that Cox swindled the victim by purchasing gold with counterfeit $100 bills, officials said.

Cox has been released after posting a $5,000 bond and is awaiting a preliminary examination on June 7 at the 89th District Court in Cheboygan.