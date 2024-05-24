Memorial Day construction: What you need to know before you head out this holiday

It’s Memorial Day, which also means we’re fully into construction season, too. Here are closures in Northern Michigan you should be aware of this holiday weekend.

- M-55/I-75 BL in the city of West Branch, Ogemaw County, is closed between M-30 and Second Street. Detour on city streets.

- US-31 bascule bridge in Manistee, Manistee County, is closed. Detour on city streets.

- M-115 under US-131 in Wexford County has one lane open in each direction with traffic shifts.

- US-31 in Traverse City will have one lane open for eastbound traffic; westbound traffic is detoured on city streets.

- I-75 in Cheboygan County has northbound traffic shifted to southbound lanes with a moveable concrete barrier.

- I-75 Business Loop in Gaylord has one lane open in each direction with traffic shifts.

- The Mackinac Bridge will have one lane open in each direction. Travelers should expect delays and traffic backups, particularly between 1 and 4 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.



