Kalkaska man charged for child porn, says MSP Internet Crimes Against Children task force

Frederick Morse

KALKASKA MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force announced the arrest of a Kalkaska man for possession of child pornography.

The investigation started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

ICAC searched Frederick Morse’s home and seized several devices. They say Morse was charged with five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP ICAC Task Force was assisted by the MSP Canine Team, 7th District ES Team, 7th District Fugitive Team, Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department and the MSP Houghton Lake Post.

The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.