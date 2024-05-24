Kalkaska Co. man gets in argument, then while he’s driving away erratically, shoots at other man, troopers say

Kyle Cronin

KALKASKA COUNTY — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post responded to a residence in Rapid City for a reported shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of April 19.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an argument took place between the suspect, 29-year-old Kyle Cronin of Rapid City, and a friend of the homeowner, troopers said.

After Cronin was asked to leave the residence, he began driving erratically and ultimately attempted to shoot the victim with a rifle from the passenger window of his vehicle before fleeing the scene, troopers said.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his face as a result of the gun being fired, troopers said.

Cronin was arrested by members of the MSP Fugitive team on May 20 and lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail. He was arraigned in the 87-B District Court on several charges, including assault with intent to murder.



