Here’s how Northern Michigan residents observe Memorial Day

Question of the Week: Memorial Day

Many people view it as the start of summer, but it’s also a day to honor the brave men and women we’ve lost over the years. We asked 9&10 followers what they do on this holiday. Here’s what you told us:

Soldier traditions

Putting flowers on the graves of family members.

- Philip Spaulding

We watch the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS.

- Dean Botek

I remember those in my family, and the friends I served with that lost their lives while serving.

- Mac MacIntyre

Attending a memorial ceremony. Because everyone should take time out of their day to Remember, Respect and Reflect upon their sacrifices.

- Jacqueline Gleaton-Ryba

Understanding each year what it’s meant for

- Gerry Corbat

A bit of both

My tradition is to think that I can go fishing and then arriving at the lake to see it packed with tubers and skiers without even a single parking spot left. I repeat it almost every year. It’s a do first, think later holiday for me. That’s followed up by a cookout and listening to stories from the vets in attendance. Then it’s beer-thirty until bedtime.

- David Luster

Relaxing

We dodge the rain (always rains on Memorial weekend in NoMi) and the crowds. A day off work to enjoy!

- Toni Fisher

I get mad because I can’t find my grill brush.

- Wes Riley

Camping

- Becky Bardocz

Gardening

- Hannah R Clark

