State projects strong teen labor market this summer

With Memorial Day quickly approaching, visitors will soon be flocking Up North, providing plenty of opportunities for area businesses and younger workers.

The state government projects a labor force of nearly 250,000 and employment of 218,000 teens age 16 and up. The teenage unemployment rate will sit at around 12%, continuing a rebound from pandemic highs.

Half of all teens are expected to participate in the labor force this summer, up from 38% in 2020.

Caroline Rizzo, communications manager for the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, says the resort adds about 200 seasonal employees during the peak summer tourism season. She says businesses in the area offer opportunities for people with different levels of experience.

“You’ll find that anywhere in town, whether you’re working downtown or at another business or an attraction in town — a winery, a brewery, a restaurant, a shop, realize you are selling the area to people and you have the power to allow them to experience this place.”

Teens will often find positions in the hospitality and restaurant industries that offer plenty of entry level roles.

Rizzo also says these positions can offer learning opportunities for skills that will be important in future jobs, like customer service. They also learn how to adapt to unexpected circumstances.

Rizzo added that many businesses may welcome back returning employees season after season.

Caitlyn Stark, president of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, says jobs like these allow businesses to invest in future leaders at a young age.

“When we empower or we invest in our young youth that are coming into the workforce, we’re empowering them to be stronger leaders at a younger age, while also keeping them and retaining them for the jobs that we do have open here,” she said.

Stark encourages any teens interested in summer opportunities to reach out to their local chamber of commerce or visitor’s bureau.

“We have the lists, and we’re looking forward to getting you involved this upcoming summer in your region.”