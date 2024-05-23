Explore with Eric: Camp Hayo-Went-Ha on Torch Lake

Today we continue our exploration of Antrim county by heading to the oldest summer camp still standing on it’s original grounds in the United States, Camp Hayo-Went-Ha on Torch Lake.

Founded in 1904 to provide year round activities for boys, the camp has thrived over the past 100 years and has added an equally impressive girls camp located on Lake Arbutus.

Camp Hayo-Went-Ha

This is a special year for the summer camp, celebrating their anniversary on June 19 and 20 and having an anniversary weekend Aug. 23 through 25, which will welcome past campers back to these beautiful grounds to reminisce about the life lessons they learned while attending.

Advertisement

What truly sets this summer camp apart is their mission to never deny a child admission due to an inability to pay through the “Summer Dream Campership” program. These days that is a tough objective but with the support of donors and past campers that recognize the value of these camps to young men and women, the program has flourished.

For more information or to sign your child up for the summer visit the Camp Hayo-Went-Ha website or to donate so that all children, regardless of their financial status, can learn and grow through the camp, visit the Summer Dream Campership website.



