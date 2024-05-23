Bear caught on camera breaking into home in Whitefish Point area

Bear breaking into home at Whitefish

Yikes!

Kent and Karm Russell were in the Whitefish Point area when they saw a bear digging through garbage. So they took out their phone and started recording.

As they kept recording, they saw something they never could have imagined - the bear broke into a home!

Advertisement

When the bear made it in, the couple sounded the horn on their vehicle to alert anyone in the home or scare off the bear, and thankfully the bear made its way back out soon after.

As Karm wrote, “I don’t think we should trust our screen doors too much!”



