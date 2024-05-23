Attend tonight’s Women’s Resource Center event with Judge Rosemarie Aquilina

On Thursday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m., the honorable Judge Rosemarie Aquilina joins the Women Resource Center in Traverse to help raise the voices of survivors of sexual assault.

Aquilina is a Judge of the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County. She is best known as the Judge who sentenced Larry Nassar in the USA Gymnastics sex scandal. In the landmark trial Aquilina allowed over 150 victims to present personal testimony.

Her passion for advocating for survivors of sexual assault as helped to restore justice and bring hope to hundreds of survivors.

The event is free, but space is limited. Click here to RSVP now.

Thursday, May 23 - 5:30 p.m. - Kirkbride Hall, 700 Cottageview Dr., Suite 200, Traverse City