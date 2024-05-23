24-year-old arrested for exposing himself to students near Cadillac High School

CADILLAC — A 24-year-old man from Manton has been arrested and charged with exposing himself to students near Cadillac High School, Cadillac police said.

On Wednesday, the school resource officer for the Cadillac Police Department was made aware of a male who had been witnessed by students exposing himself in the overflow parking lot utilized by the school, police said. The parking lot is a municipal parking lot near the high school that students use have been using while construction is taking place at the school, police said.

The witnesses gave a detailed description of the man as well as his vehicle, police said.

On Thursday, the school resource officer saw the suspect vehicle parked in the same parking lot, police said. Contact was made with the driver, the 24-year-old male, and he was questioned and arrested, police said.



