Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill to make becoming a paramedic easier and cheaper

LANSING — On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation to address Michigan’s paramedic shortage.

The legislation allows paramedics to receive accreditation through a state-administered exam. Previously the only option was a national exam.

“By establishing a state-level accreditation exam, we are creating a low-cost alternative to the costly national exam, ensuring prohibitive exam costs don’t keep people away from becoming paramedics,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Getting this done will strengthen our emergency medical services and support our dedicated health care workers apply their hard-earned training on the job.”

Senate Bill 249, sponsored by state Senator Kevin Hertel (D-Saint Clair Shores), also updates exams for emergency medical services personnel and requires non-accredited education program sponsors to give specific notices.

The bill’s passage into law comes during EMS Recognition Week.