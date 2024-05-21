Thank a paramedic or EMT during EMS Recognition Week, May 19 to 25

TRAVERSE CITY - A way to recognize those that stand by at all times to help people in need. It’s EMS Recognition Week and these workers are constantly assisting in pre-hospital care for those with sudden injuries or illnesses.

Paramedics and EMTs are with people on their worst days, or even their last. There are a few things you can do to show your appreciation to those workers.

“Give them a wave or to give them a thank you,” says Traverse City Fire Department Fire Inspector and Paramedic Jacob Steichen. “It means a lot for somebody to take even two or 3 seconds out of your day to give them a tip of the hat or a high five or anything like that. It really just shows something special that, might lift up somebody that’s currently at work providing the EMS to their community.”

And Michigan is currently dealing with an EMS staffing crisis.

If you think you have what it takes to be a Paramedic or EMT, click here.