Campgrounds prepare for holiday weekend

TRAVERSE CITY - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the camping season. Campers will be geared up, tents will be pitched and campgrounds will be full. That’s especially the case for the State Campground in Traverse City on the 24th and 25th. And they expect to be 80 percent full for the night of the 26th.

The DNR says that while it’s a great activity to do with loved ones, it’s important to be mindful of your neighbors.

“And just people getting out and enjoying nature and having a good time and spending time with family and friends,” says Traverse City State Park Supervisor Stephanie Rosinski. “Don’t leave your pets unattended and your pets have to be on a six foot leash. Quiet hours start at 10 p.m. so just be courteous of your neighbors.”

It’s also important to use caution when dealing with fires as 9 out of 10 of wildfires are started by humans.