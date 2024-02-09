Ludington State Park announces closures for renovations

LUDINGTON — A well-known state park is announcing some closures for renovations and upgrades to their facilities, starting in the fall.

Ludington State Park says the closures will mainly affect the campground and the trails north of the Big Sable River, so they can work on renovations.

The price tag on the project is a little more than $4 million.

The work will expand some parking lots, redesign the entry way, repave the entire park road and parking lots in Hamlin Lake, as well as work on the Skyline Trail.

“We’re going to be in a construction zone here,” said park manager Jim Galley. “There’s going to be heavy equipment, there are going to be gravel haulers, asphalt haulers, and they’re going to try to get in and do the work, get it done efficiently and safely.”

The closures will begin right after Labor Day on Sept. 3 and run through June 30 of next year.







