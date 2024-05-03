Michigan National Guard and DNR team up to make improvements at Wilderness State Park

EMMET COUNTY — The Michigan Army National Guard and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are teaming up to make improvements in Emmet County.

A series of projects at Wilderness State Park started on Friday. The team will be building an all-accessible playground, fixing parking lots and making some repairs to roofs and cabins.

In the last four years, the partnership has saved taxpayers more than $1.8 million while facilitating training opportunities for National Guard members. More than 100 Guard members will be pitching in.

Advertisement

“We’re real happy to continue this partnership...It seems to be beneficial for both entities and, in the long run, for the general public who gets to have enhanced and improved facilities,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer.

The projects are expected to wrap up on May 13.