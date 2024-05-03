Gov. Whitmer makes appointments to LSSU Board of Trustees

LANSING — On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointments of Whitney Gravelle and Kevin Cooper to the Lake Superior State University Board of Trustees.

”I am proud to appoint Whitney Gravelle and Kevin Cooper to the LSSU Board,” said Gov. Whitmer. “They are both dedicated members of the community and bring years of diverse experience to their new roles. I am confident they will serve the students, faculty, and staff well and continue making higher education in Michigan more accessible and affordable.”

Whitney Gravelle, of Brimley, is the President of the Executive Council of the Bay Mills Indian Community. Prior to public office, she was the Chief Judge of the Bay Mills Tribal Court. President Gravelle has also served as an Honors Clerk for the United States Department of Justice in the Indian Resource Section, as well as in-house council within Bay Mills Indian Community. She holds a Bachelor of Art in social science and a Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law. She has been appointed previously as a member of the Michigan Women’s Commission and currently serves as the Chairperson of the Bay Mills Community College Board of Regents. Bay Mills Community College and LSSU work together closely to support students in the Sault region and beyond.

Kevin Cooper, of Sault Sainte Marie, is the owner of Cooper Dental and a lifelong resident of the Sault region. Cooper currently serves on the Board of Directors of Old Mission Bank. As a part of his dentistry practice, he serves the Chippewa County Health Department. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry from Lake Superior State University and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Michigan. Cooper is a dedicated alumnus, previously serving as chair of both the Lake Superior State University Foundation Board of Directors and the Lake Superior State University Alumni Foundation.