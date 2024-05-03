Baldwin Community Schools alumni tell students about their career struggles and successes

BALDWIN — High school students got to meet influential alumni who started their path at Baldwin Community Schools.

It was homecoming for the panel of speakers, all of whom are considered at the top of their profession.

They shared stories of their struggles and how they overcame them, all while driving home the point that big things come from small towns. Educators said they want students to leave feeling uplifted and supported.

Advertisement

“As the students walk out of the gymnasium, [I’m] hoping that they took away that they can, despite everything that may be going on in their lives, they can have these opportunities and these experiences, and they have alumni that they can fall back on and network with to help them,” said principal Stewart Nasson.

The school said they plan on holding the event every year in the future.