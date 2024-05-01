Soo Locks Visitors Center reopens for season with new programs planned

SAULT STE. MARIE — The best place to view freighters in the Soo just opened up its visitor center today for the 2024 season.

The Soo Locks Visitor Center is located inside Soo Locks Park on Portage Avenue and is home to several exhibits.

The center itself was built in 1966 to give tourists the chance to learn more about the history of the locks. Since then, it has grown with nearly 250,000 people visiting the center just last year.

Inside, numerous exhibits chronicle the construction of the locks, with several offering hands-on learning. There is no charge to enter the building.

There are also a couple new programs at the center that will take place this year.

“This summer, probably starting in June, when we have periods of time with no ship traffic, the park rangers will be leading interpretive walking tours. We are working on one with the history of the lock and we have another one called the footer walk,” said Michelle Briggs, chief park ranger.

The center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with park rangers on duty to answer any questions.