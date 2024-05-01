Newaygo schools seeking $22.3 million for building and facility improvements

Newaygo Public School District is seeking $22.3 million for a host of improvements to its high school building that officials say would help foster a positive learning environment.

The funding would go towards investments in schools facilities and infrastructure, including new classroom furniture, more secure classroom doors, a new gymnasium floor and a new HVAC system.

The school would also receive security upgrades, including adding reinforced windows and routing school entrances through an office.

Advertisement

Superintendent Ben Gilpin says that most of the upgrades would be behind the scenes, going towards ensuring the building’s operation for years to come. And while the proposal doesn’t include many flashy upgrades or new constructions, Gilpin says the renovations would go a long way towards supporting student achievement.

“I know that our students have a high level of pride, but at the same time, they deserve the best that we can offer them and right now, the best I can tell them is that it’s sufficient. And we can do far better than that,” Gilpin said.

If approved, the millage would not increase tax rates from current levels.

The election will be held on May 7. Voters can find information about their polling site and early voting options here.