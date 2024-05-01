New York Times bestselling author visits students prior to National Writers Series

TRAVERSE CITY — New York Times bestselling author Hampton Sides visited a North Ed Career Tech class to talk about the writing process for his new book: The Wide Wide Sea.

It’s a nonfiction story of Captain Cook’s last journey in 1776. Sides walked the room full of aspiring authors through his methods for making this story come to life.

“A lot of young writers are a little bit lost trying to figure out ‘How do I fit in, how do I tell stories, how to make a living doing this?’” said Sides. “So I like to give back. I like to encourage the next generation of scribes to keep going and keep the faith.”

Hampton Sides will also speak at the National Writer’s Series in Traverse City on May 1 at 7 p.m.