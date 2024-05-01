Man rides thousands of miles to support breast cancer research, passes through Northern Michigan

SAULT STE. MARIE — A story of survival, and support, while bicycling the back roads in America to support breast cancer research.

Al Reszel is on a journey in support of his wife, Terry, who was diagnosed with breast cancer 14 years ago. On Wednesday, he stopped in Sault Ste. Marie on his way to Minnesota with Terry by his side.

As part of his Pink Pedals 4 A Cure campaign to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Reszel left the Florida Keys back on March 23, kicking off his seventh cross-country journey.

Terry drives in her car near him in case of emergencies. He is planning on ending the ride near his hometown of Albany, Minnesota on Mother’s Day.

By the time he completes this trip, he will have ridden through 12 states and part of Canada, pedaling 4,100 miles and averaging close to 100 miles a day.

“No matter what the weather, we just pound right through. The people who are fighting breast cancer, chemo, radiation and surgeries – that’s the hard part. They are the warriors. I’m just riding a bike,” said Reszel.

You can follow Reszel’s journey or contribute on the Pink Pedals 4 A Cure website.