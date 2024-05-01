Local biking enthusiasts say Cadillac is a prime trail destination

Ezra Bunce-Schippers at Einstein Cycles said, with the expansion of the White Pine Trail extension and being home to the Cadillac Pathway, Wexford County is a popular trail destination for cycling.

He said the county has much to offer for people looking to enjoy the outdoors.

“If you look at the topography in the lower peninsula, we are considered to be part of that highlands region. The hills start to pop up and just these rolling hills and all these watersheds and creeks and wetlands. People really enjoy that for scenic viewing but that’s always been a big thing around this area,” said Bunce-Schippers.

He said the terrain of Northern Michigan is very attractive for cross country and flow trail riders.