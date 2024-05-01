Charlevoix-Emmet ISD seeking re-approval of special education millage

Charlevoix-Emmet ISD Is seeking $10.3 million next week to renew its special education programs.

Superintendent Scott Koziol says the millage has been approved by voters every four years since 1980 and helps the district provide services to residents from birth to age 26. The district serves around 8,500 students, 1,300 of which have disabilities and use special education services.

Koziol said the funding allows the district to provide comprehensive services that students may not be able to receive otherwise, ranging from one-on-one assistance to integration into general education classrooms. The millage also funds programs for students in general education programs.

“It not only addresses students with disabilities, but it enhances the education of all students,” Koziol said. “Whatever the program may be after school -- art, drama, athletics, all of the students, even students with disabilities, are more than welcome to be included in those opportunities, which wouldn’t otherwise be likely available if this millage was not in place.”

The millage would cost a taxpayer with a $100,000 property about $75 per year. The funding reimburses about one third of the district’s annual special education budget and up to 90% of services provided by local district partners.

The election will be held on May 7. Voters can find information about their polling site and early voting options here.