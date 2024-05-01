30 pet dogs selected to appear on Michigan Lottery’s upcoming Lucky Dog instant game

Dogs, and their owners, selected to appear in the Michigan Lottery’s upcoming Lucky Dog game.

30 paw-sitivley precious pups have been selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery’s upcoming Lucky Dog instant game!

The winners are:

Arlo, a Great Dane, of Fowlerville

Aussie, a Pomeranian, of Muskegon

Benny, a Chihuahua, of Westland

Biggie, a French Bulldog, of Walled Lake

Bruno, a German Shepherd, of Belleville

Brutus, a Cane Corso, of Gwinn

Bryley, a Labrador Retriever, of Oxford

Charlie, a Mini Goldendoodle, of Livonia

Chunk, a Boston Terrier, of Wyoming

Docc, a Golden Retriever, of Clare

Elliott, a Corgi, of Monroe

Elvis, a Basset Hound, of Sterling Heights

Fauxfur, a Schnauzer Poodle mix, of Linwood

Freya, a Siberian Husky, of Brooklyn

Ginger, a Boston Terrier, of Lowell

Gru, a Pug, of Muskegon

Guinea, a French Bulldog, of Milford

Juno, a Black Lab, of Alpena

Marlie, a Stafford Bull Terrier Border Collie mix, of Munger

Max, a Golden Retriever, of Sterling Heights

Nix, a Terrier mix, of Dearborn

Oakie, a Wirehaired Pointing Griffon, of Grand Ledge

Penny, a Beagle, of Pinckney

Royal, an English Bulldog, of St. Johns

Tank, a Rottweiler, of Hazel Park

Tao, a Maltese, a Shih Tzu Poodle mix, of Tecumseh

Tucker, a German Shorthaired Pointer, of Harrison

Tucker, a Toy Poodle, of Okemos

Vera Jane, a Newfoundland Great Pyrenees mix, of Byron

Zed, a French Bulldog, of Muskegon

“Collaborating with players – and their lucky dogs – to bring the Lucky Dog game to fruition has been a great experience for everyone at the Michigan Lottery,” said Lottery Commissioner, Suzanna Shkreli. “I recently met some of these wonderful pups and their owners, and seeing the reactions when they were given a replica Lucky Dog ticket featuring their dog was priceless! I expect the game to be a huge hit with players when it launches June 4!”

The Lucky Dog instant game is scheduled to launch June 4, 2024. Each $1 ticket will offer players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $5,000, with more than $5.5 million in total cash prizes. Images of Lucky Dog tickets will be unveiled on the Lottery’s social media channels in the coming weeks.