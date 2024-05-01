30 pet dogs selected to appear on Michigan Lottery’s upcoming Lucky Dog instant game

30 paw-sitivley precious pups have been selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery’s upcoming Lucky Dog instant game!
The winners are:
- Arlo, a Great Dane, of Fowlerville
- Aussie, a Pomeranian, of Muskegon
- Benny, a Chihuahua, of Westland
- Biggie, a French Bulldog, of Walled Lake
- Bruno, a German Shepherd, of Belleville
- Brutus, a Cane Corso, of Gwinn
- Bryley, a Labrador Retriever, of Oxford
- Charlie, a Mini Goldendoodle, of Livonia
- Chunk, a Boston Terrier, of Wyoming
- Docc, a Golden Retriever, of Clare
- Elliott, a Corgi, of Monroe
- Elvis, a Basset Hound, of Sterling Heights
- Fauxfur, a Schnauzer Poodle mix, of Linwood
- Freya, a Siberian Husky, of Brooklyn
- Ginger, a Boston Terrier, of Lowell
- Gru, a Pug, of Muskegon
- Guinea, a French Bulldog, of Milford
- Juno, a Black Lab, of Alpena
- Marlie, a Stafford Bull Terrier Border Collie mix, of Munger
- Max, a Golden Retriever, of Sterling Heights
- Nix, a Terrier mix, of Dearborn
- Oakie, a Wirehaired Pointing Griffon, of Grand Ledge
- Penny, a Beagle, of Pinckney
- Royal, an English Bulldog, of St. Johns
- Tank, a Rottweiler, of Hazel Park
- Tao, a Maltese, a Shih Tzu Poodle mix, of Tecumseh
- Tucker, a German Shorthaired Pointer, of Harrison
- Tucker, a Toy Poodle, of Okemos
- Vera Jane, a Newfoundland Great Pyrenees mix, of Byron
- Zed, a French Bulldog, of Muskegon
“Collaborating with players – and their lucky dogs – to bring the Lucky Dog game to fruition has been a great experience for everyone at the Michigan Lottery,” said Lottery Commissioner, Suzanna Shkreli. “I recently met some of these wonderful pups and their owners, and seeing the reactions when they were given a replica Lucky Dog ticket featuring their dog was priceless! I expect the game to be a huge hit with players when it launches June 4!”
The Lucky Dog instant game is scheduled to launch June 4, 2024. Each $1 ticket will offer players a chance to win prizes ranging from $1 up to $5,000, with more than $5.5 million in total cash prizes. Images of Lucky Dog tickets will be unveiled on the Lottery’s social media channels in the coming weeks.