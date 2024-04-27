Governor Whitmer signs two new bipartisan bills into law

Student athletes will have better protection during games and practices after Governor Whitmer signed two new bipartisan bills into law.

The bills ensure all high school coaches have proper certification for CPR and use for automated external defibrillators.

Saturday’s legislation also guarantees schools have a cardiac emergency response plan.

Governor Whitmer signed the new bills in Detroit where she was joined by Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin has become an advocate for cardiac safety after going into cardiac arrest during an NFL game in January of 2023.