You told us ... your favorite songs to sing along to

This week for National Karaoke Week, we asked 9&10 News followers, “What’s your favorite song to sing along to?” We wanted to know what song you just have to belt out when you hear it!

We’ve rounded up the top answers below, so check it out. We received an amazing selection of songs, from classic R&B to country to heavy metal and more.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE? We’ll post our next Question of the Week on the 9&10 Facebook page on Monday, so be on the lookout for it!

Advertisement

Question of the Week: What's your favorite song to sing along to?

Here’s what you told us:

National Anthem

- Robert Joy

Love Shack

Advertisement

- Donna Strong

Baby Got Back, Don’t Stop Believin’, The Blessing by Kari Kobe

- Reca Reister

Don’t Take the Girl by George Strait

Advertisement

- David Young

Take Me Home Tonight by Eddie Money

- Pete Blosser

Sittin on the Dock of the Bay

Advertisement

- Gina Fredo - Combs

Sweet Caroline

- Dorene Lydick Baldwin

I Can’t Drive 55 by Sammy Hagar

- Margaret Dinkel

Before He Cheats by Carrie Underwood

- Char Delis

Party in the USA

- Erin O’Brien Fortune

I Hope You Dance by Leeann Womack

- Peggy Helfers

Love Shack

- Dayle Greening (he adds he sings it with his wife)

I’ll Be by Edwin McCain or Thunder Rolls by Garth Brooks

- Dale Schmidt

Love Stinks by J Geils Band

- Lake & Trail Resale

All Summer Long by Kid Rock

- Karleen Johnson

Bobby McGee by Janice Joplin

- Marie Matigian

Mercedes Benz by Janis Joplin

- Myriah Jo Reichow

Son of a Sinner

- Becky Marie Race

Hotel California

- Virginia Simmons

Living On A Prayer

- Tina Hilderbrand

Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede

- David Livermore

I Will Survive

- Wendy Mason

Dancing Queen

- Char Swiderek Kendzorski

Life in a Northern Town

- Barbara Teeple

This Love by Pantera

- Carroll Griffin

Turn the Page by Bob Seger

- Karen Haywiser-Beebe

Roll Me Away

- Jo Anne Wood

Turn the Page

- Pam Baril

Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison

- Doris Hall

Heartbreaker by Pat Benatar, Time for Me to Fly by REO Speedwagon, Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

- Patty Miesen

Stop In the Name of Love

- Donna Cheek Hillard

Thriller, Hotel California, We Are the Champions

- Lorne Archer

Gives You Hell by The All American Rejects

- Jean Johnston

Don’t Treat Me Bad by Firehouse, 18 and Life by Skid Row, Seek and Destroy by Metallica

- Jessica Chamberlain

Paint the Town Red

- Debi Pogue Barkley

Shook Me All Night Long by AC/DC

- Roberta Robinson

Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey

- Angiolina Hagadorn

Teenage Dirtbag by Whetus

- Cheyenne Hayden

Hail to the Victors

- James Hughes

Fast Car by Luke Combs, Build Me Up Buttercup

- Terri Lynn Romel

And lastly...

“I sing along with them all! #NoShame”

- Shannon K. Wendt-Heath

*****

Thank you for your submissions!