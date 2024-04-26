You told us ... your favorite songs to sing along to

This week for National Karaoke Week, we asked 9&10 News followers, “What’s your favorite song to sing along to?” We wanted to know what song you just have to belt out when you hear it!
We’ve rounded up the top answers below, so check it out. We received an amazing selection of songs, from classic R&B to country to heavy metal and more.
Here’s what you told us:
National Anthem
- Robert Joy
Love Shack
- Donna Strong
Baby Got Back, Don’t Stop Believin’, The Blessing by Kari Kobe
- Reca Reister
Don’t Take the Girl by George Strait
- David Young
Take Me Home Tonight by Eddie Money
- Pete Blosser
Sittin on the Dock of the Bay
- Gina Fredo - Combs
Sweet Caroline
- Dorene Lydick Baldwin
I Can’t Drive 55 by Sammy Hagar
- Margaret Dinkel
Before He Cheats by Carrie Underwood
- Char Delis
Party in the USA
- Erin O’Brien Fortune
I Hope You Dance by Leeann Womack
- Peggy Helfers
Love Shack
- Dayle Greening (he adds he sings it with his wife)
I’ll Be by Edwin McCain or Thunder Rolls by Garth Brooks
- Dale Schmidt
Love Stinks by J Geils Band
- Lake & Trail Resale
All Summer Long by Kid Rock
- Karleen Johnson
Bobby McGee by Janice Joplin
- Marie Matigian
Mercedes Benz by Janis Joplin
- Myriah Jo Reichow
Son of a Sinner
- Becky Marie Race
Hotel California
- Virginia Simmons
Living On A Prayer
- Tina Hilderbrand
Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede
- David Livermore
I Will Survive
- Wendy Mason
Dancing Queen
- Char Swiderek Kendzorski
Life in a Northern Town
- Barbara Teeple
This Love by Pantera
- Carroll Griffin
Turn the Page by Bob Seger
- Karen Haywiser-Beebe
Roll Me Away
- Jo Anne Wood
Turn the Page
- Pam Baril
Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison
- Doris Hall
Heartbreaker by Pat Benatar, Time for Me to Fly by REO Speedwagon, Dreams by Fleetwood Mac
- Patty Miesen
Stop In the Name of Love
- Donna Cheek Hillard
Thriller, Hotel California, We Are the Champions
- Lorne Archer
Gives You Hell by The All American Rejects
- Jean Johnston
Don’t Treat Me Bad by Firehouse, 18 and Life by Skid Row, Seek and Destroy by Metallica
- Jessica Chamberlain
Paint the Town Red
- Debi Pogue Barkley
Shook Me All Night Long by AC/DC
- Roberta Robinson
Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey
- Angiolina Hagadorn
Teenage Dirtbag by Whetus
- Cheyenne Hayden
Hail to the Victors
- James Hughes
Fast Car by Luke Combs, Build Me Up Buttercup
- Terri Lynn Romel
And lastly...
“I sing along with them all! #NoShame”
- Shannon K. Wendt-Heath
Thank you for your submissions!