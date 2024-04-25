Michigan jobless rates decline in March

LANSING – Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates receded in 16 of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas in March, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics.

”Michigan regions demonstrated positive labor market trends over the month,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Seasonal jobless rate reductions and payroll job gains occurred throughout most metro areas.”

Regional unemployment rates in the state ranged from 3.1 to 7.8 percent during March, with a median rate decrease of 0.3 percentage points over the month. Rate declines ranged from 0.1 to 0.5 percentage points, with the most pronounced over-the-month reduction occurring in the Northeast Lower Michigan region.

The Ann Arbor metropolitan statistical area (MSA) was the only region to exhibit a minor rate gain in March (+0.1 percentage points).

Over the year, 16 Michigan regions experienced unemployment rate decreases, with a median rate reduction of 0.5 percentage points.