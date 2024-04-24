Teachers in Northern Michigan school districts got $24,000 collectively in grants

LANSING — More than 100 teachers in 53 school districts are receiving $732,000 in grants from the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) for earning National Board Certification.

“Michigan children are the biggest winners when our schools have highly accomplished teachers who have met rigorous standards to receive National Board Certification,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice. “That’s why MDE is awarding grants to these 126 outstanding teachers who have earned this certification. We applaud these teachers’ dedication to professional development and their students.”

Section 388.1627m of the Fiscal Year 2024 State School Aid Act funds grants to districts on behalf of eligible teachers who earned National Board Certification by Jan. 1, 2024.

Districts and intermediate school districts applied on behalf of 126 Michigan teachers with the certification. Teachers receive grants of at least $4,000, with a $10,000 grant if they work for a school that receives building-wide federal Title 1 funding.

The goal of the grant program is to acknowledge the professional learning, growth, and achievement of Michigan teachers who have obtained National Board Certification. By promoting the recognition and retention of teachers, this grant supports Goal 7 of Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan of increasing the number of certified teachers in areas of shortage.

In Northern Michigan, teachers at Big Rapids Public Schools received $10,000; teachers at Houghton Lake Community Schools received $4,000; and teachers at Traverse City Area Public Schools received $10,000.

Educators who are interested in learning more about National Board Certification are encouraged to visit the MDE National Board Certification webpage.