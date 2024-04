Next weekend is the sixth annual ‘Grill on the Hill’ competition. Teams will battle it out in a fierce competition with winners decided on in four categories: People’s Choice Award, Ribs, Pork Butt, and Brisket.

For the second year, this delicious event is sponsored by Ebels who will be providing the meat products for the competition.

For more information visit the Ebels website and start warming up the grill for some great fun to welcome summertime here in Northern Michigan.