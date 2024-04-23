Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday, April 23

Emmy-nominated filmmaker Michelle Boyaner shares about an adult pen-pal program survived during the pandemic, in a documentary called “The Letter League”. The Letter League was founded by local artist Heather Spooner. Both Boyaner and Spooner share about an upcoming screening in Northern Michigan.

Representatives from the Childhood Cancer Campaign share how they help the financial burden on families dealing with childhood cancer. Learn how volunteers are raising the money and what you can do to help.

Stand for the Silent is an organization with a mission to eliminate bullying nationwide. Kirk Smalley, co-founder, shares five tips for parent to help protect their children.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Childhood Cancer Campaign