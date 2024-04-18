Pickford, Rudyard boys basketball donate thousands to MyMichigan’s Road to Recovery program

SAULT STE. MARIE — Rivals on the court came together to raise a solid chunk of money for MyMichigan Medical Center Sault’s Road to Recovery program.

In early February, the Rudyard Bulldogs boys basketball team battled the Pickford Panthers in their inaugural “Hooping for a Cure” game.

This Thursday, proceeds from that game were presented to MyMichigan by Matt Johnson and Braylon Rounds from Pickford and Jim Suggitt and Cam Peterson from Rudyard.

“It’s so important that people learn from a young age about giving and being part of a community, and know that friends, family and their community needs their help,” said Jazell Raycraft, Road to Recovery. “That they are willing to do it is a huge thing and I think that is a great lesson to learn as kids grow.”

The check for over $15,000 will help the volunteer-driven program transport patients, free of charge, to and from McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey for cancer treatments.

Raycraft said some of this donation will be used to purchase a new van. You can learn more about the program and volunteer opportunities here.