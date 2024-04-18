Man fleeing troopers near Grand Rapids dies after unmarked cruiser hits him

KENTWOOD (AP) — A man running from state troopers was struck by an unmarked cruiser Wednesday in western Michigan and later died, police said.

While officers tried to arrest the man, who was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants, he ran on foot away from them and was struck by an unmarked fugitive team vehicle, police said.

The man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and later died, state police posted on the social platform X.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the city of Kentwood, just southeast of Grand Rapids.