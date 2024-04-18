Air show foodie event tickets available for National Cherry Festival

TRAVERSE CITY — The air show is back in business for the National Cherry Festival this year, and with that comes the return of the air show foodie events – a way for people to come out and enjoy local food and watch their favorite aircrafts fly above Traverse City.

There’s even a chance to be on top of Hotel Indigo or the Park Place to enjoy the view. Executive director of the festival Kat Paye says local ingredients are the key to making these events happen.

“Food is a huge component of the National Cherry Festival, being that we produce 70% of the nation’s tart cherries right here in Northern Michigan,” said Paye. “We love to have the cherry component [be] a part of every piece that you enjoy. And of course, those will be featured in all of the menus across any event that you see at the National Cherry Festival.”

The tickets for those events at the end of June are available now here.



