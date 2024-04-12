Kingsley educator named Michigan Regional Teacher of the Year

TRAVERSE CITY — A teacher in Grand Traverse County is being recognized for her outstanding career. Molly Dunham has been with Kingsley Elementary School for 29 years, 28 of those as a third grade teacher and her first year as a second grade teacher.

Dunham has been selected as the Northern Lower Peninsula’s most outstanding educator by the Michigan Department of Education. She’s now in the running for Michigan Teacher of the Year—an honor that nine other regional finalists from across the state will also be competing for.

Dunham’s peers say she constantly puts the needs of her students before herself and shows her love of teaching every day.

“It’s absolutely the best profession in the world,” said Dunham. “Where else can you be with children who are positive and will love you no matter what, and you can build relationships with them and their families? It’s absolutely, hands down the best way to spend every day.”

If Dunham is selected as Michigan Teacher of the Year, she’ll have a seat on the State Board of Education and have a chance to attend national conferences to represent our state’s educational system.