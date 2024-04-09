Purses With a Purpose event helps victims of sexual assault and domestic violence

Michigan State Police need your help to collect much needed items for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Troopers in Gaylord are gathering new purses and tote bags filled with comfort items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, and body wash to support the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan.

Donations can be dropped off during an event Wednesday at the Meijer store in Gaylord from 3 to 6 pm.

Sargeant Ashley Miller from the Gaylord Post said the ‘Purses for a Purpose’ event is part of sexual assault awareness month.

“Oftentimes, individuals experiencing sexual assault or domestic violence situations don’t have time to pack their own bag. So we want to have all these comfort items in one place for them so they can at least have what they need for the time being to get them away from a difficult situation,” said Miller.

State Police are also collecting items for children’s bags like baby blankets, baby wash, toys, and non-perishable foods.

Donations can also be dropped off Monday through Friday at the Michigan State Police Post in Gaylord, the Boyne City Boatyard, and the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office.

For more information about the collection drive, a list of participating Michigan State Police posts, or other ‘Purses for a Purpose’ collection events happening in Northern Michigan, please click here.