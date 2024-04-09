First of three passenger boarding bridges comes to Cherry Capital Airport

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The first of three major boarding areas has been installed at Cherry Capital Airport.

The passenger boarding bridge at Gate #5 has been replaced after funding from a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal program. The $5.2 million project brings better mobility than the previous decades-old bridges, along with better connection between the terminal and the aircraft.

“When you’re looking at this project, this is one of several. This is about a $5.2 million project, which leads into additional projects, what we call our phase one of our new terminal development,” said Cherry Capital Airport CEO Kevin Klein. “Then as we get into expanding and going into another concourse, very similar to the one we have, it creates that foundation.”

All three replacements are expected to be operational by May 2024.