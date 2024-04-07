Where is the solar eclipse happening in Michigan?

The Percent Totality Viewers will see in Various Northern MI Locations

Note: This is excerpted from our story Everything you need to know about the upcoming solar eclipse

This year’s solar eclipse will stretch across North America passing over Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. The path of totality for the U.S. starts in Texas heading Northeast to Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, in Northern Maine.

The path of totality starts in Texas at 2:30 p.m. EDT, reaches far southeast lower Michigan around 3:13 p.m. EDT, and leaves Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT

What will you see locally?

Here in Michigan, only a very small sliver of the southeastern part of the state will be in the path of totality.

However, Northern Michigan is expecting the majority of the sun to be blocked out. Most portions of Northern Michigan are expected to see anywhere from 85-95% coverage.

The general rule of thumb for this eclipse is that the farther south and east you are in Michigan, the more coverage you will see.