Clare Co. woman killed after her vehicle hits a cafe sign and flips over, deputies say

CLARE COUNTY — On April 3 around 2:55 p.m., Clare Central Dispatch received a call of a traffic crash on West Ludington Drive at Conlay’s Cafe, west of Farwell. It was reported that a female occupant of the vehicle involved in the crash was trapped inside the vehicle.

Surrey Fire/Rescue, Mobile Medical Response and deputies from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call, and Surrey Fire/Rescue were able to get the woman out of the vehicle and began life-saving efforts, deputies said. Despite these efforts, the woman was pronounced dead, deputies reported.

An investigation found that the woman, 73-year-old Monica Weaver from Farwell, was traveling northwest on West Ludington Drive. Her vehicle, a 2008 Jeep Liberty, veered off the roadway into the south shoulder of the roadway, where it struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle, deputies said.

The Jeep then collided with the cafe sign, causing the vehicle to overturn and come to a rest in the parking lot of Conlay’s, deputies said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, they reported.



