Michigan author’s highlighted in local event at North End Market

Nearly 50 authors and writers are invited to the Michigan Writers and Authors Fair, North End Market in Cadillac, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on April 13.

This event is a team effort between the Friends of the Library, the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, and Horizon Book Store. Tracy Logan, of the Cadillac Wexford Public Library said the event is perfect for all ages.

“There are adult, teen, and kids book authors coming to the event,” said Logan. “The Local Author Book Fair features authors writing in a variety of genres, including historical fiction, mystery, fantasy, Christian fiction, poetry, self-help, and more.”

Advertisement

The fair is the first of it’s kind and is meant to support authors from Michigan.

“It’s important to support the creative efforts of our friends and neighbors from Michigan because they are telling our stories. Even if their stories aren’t unique to the Michigan experience, every piece of art shared with the world makes it a richer place and offers us insight into the lives of others,” Logan said.

Part of the experience of reading is getting lost in the story. When the setting is close to home, that takes on a whole new meaning.

“I think we all look for aspects of a story we can connect with. Books set in Michigan give us an easy ‘in’ to the story by giving us a setting and maybe a culture we are familiar with allowing us to immerse ourselves in the story that much faster,” Logan said.

Advertisement

Authors won’t just be selling their work, but also speaking about their creative process and more.

“We would like people to know that this event isn’t just a chance to buy books from cool local authors, the fair includes a speakers series on topics of interest to writers, authors and book lovers with subjects like Cozy Mystery Writing or How to get your poetry out there and more. There will be six speakers in all. Also, booths will be provided to buy swag for book lovers and there will be booths featuring local organizations with a unique stake in literacy and writing like Up North Arts, Inc. so the public can learn more about the opportunities or community provides. The Cadillac Library is offering a chance to add to their community journal project,” Logan said.

Though this is the first time having the author fair, the local organizations would be happy to make it an annual occasion.

“This is the first year and all of the partners have worked very hard to make it successful. If the public and the author’s enjoy it, we would be glad to host again and hopefully expand,” Logan said.

Advertisement

For more information and event schedule visit www.cadillaclibrary.org/Calendar/events.



