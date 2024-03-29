Cadillac police say they’re investigating several vehicle thefts

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Police Department on Friday said they are investigating several vehicle-related theft incidents.

Police said two vehicles were stolen, and several larcenies from vehicles have been reported, on the city’s east side.

Both vehicles were reported stolen on March 27 and were taken during the overnight hours the night prior, police said. Both vehicles have since been located, parked and unoccupied, in the city of Cadillac, they reported.

If you have any information on these crimes, please contact the Cadillac Police Department or Silent Observer.

The Cadillac Police Department is reminding residents to lock their car doors and report any suspicious activity observed in their neighborhoods.



