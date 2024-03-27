Young woman rescued from captivity after she sends help message over video game system, Montcalm Co. deputies say

MONTCALM COUNTY — The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a woman was rescued from forced captivity.

On March 25 at 12:03 p.m., sheriff’s deputies said they were sent to check on the well-being of a 20-year-old Greenville woman after friends and family of the woman reported that she was messaging them via a video gaming system that she needed help and that her boyfriend wouldn’t let her leave.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 10000 block of West Harlow Road in Eureka Township, and commands to come to the door were ignored, they said.

Being concerned for the health and safety of the woman, forced entry was made into the home, deputies said.

The woman, along with her boyfriend, were found inside, they said.

Once separated, the woman described how she had expressed her wishes to leave for over a week to her boyfriend, but he refused to allow her to go, deputies said. When she attempted to leave, she was not allowed to do so, they said.

The woman’s cellphone was damaged and non-functioning, deputies said, so she was not able to call for help. That’s when she used a video gaming system for communication, they said.

The boyfriend, Christian P. Clevenger, 22, of Greenville, was arrested and has been arraigned on a charge of unlawful imprisonment, deputies said.



