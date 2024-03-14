Local author speaks out against post apologizing for his visit to Catholic school

Local author speaks out against Isabella Co. priest apologizing for his visit to school

MT. PLEASANT — Children’s author Dominic Thrasher is speaking out after what he calls discrimination by a local priest.

The Mt. Pleasant author said he was shocked and hurt after finding out a Saint Joseph the Worker Parish priest had posted on social media apologizing for the author’s visit. Thrasher had read to preschoolers during March is Reading Month.

“I cried immediately because I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe somebody would say something like that,” said Thrasher.

Advertisement

He said the post was unwarranted and unjust, and that his reading to the students had nothing to do with his sexual orientation.

“It’s just a book about dogs. They go on adventures, make new friends and learn valuable life lessons about giving, sharing, facing your fear,” said Thrasher.

Thrasher said the priest’s post created the idea of a problem where there wasn’t one.

“People who read that post really thought somebody horrible had come into their school to read to their children,” said Thrasher.

Advertisement

The author, who grew up in the church, said he was invited to read to preschoolers by another teacher who went to school with Thrasher as a child.

He said this isn’t the first time he’s been unwelcome by his own faith. His alma mater, Sacred Heart Academy, rescinded their invitation to have him speak at a 2012 graduation because he is gay.

“I was gay when I was a kid too, when my parents were paying money to put me in Catholic school. But the moment I’m an adult and you bring me back in, then that’s the issue,” said Thrasher.

Thrasher said he’s supposed to read to children again next week, but now he’s worried that will be cancelled.

Advertisement

“They invite me in to celebrate my successes. Then the moment I’m in there, God forbid I’m gay. Then all of a sudden I’m the issue, I’m the problem,” said Thrasher.

He said he doesn’t understand the church’s fears. Thrasher works as a substitute teacher in the area and said he hopes to change that.

“I never want this to happen to anybody. The fact this happened to me twice, I still can’t believe that. It’s so hurtful and painful. I don’t want this to happen to somebody else. Something has got to change,” said Thrasher.

9&10 News reached out to the priest and St. Joseph the Worker Parish for comment. The parish referred us to the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw, which said they are currently working on a statement.