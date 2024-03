Today, “The Death Club” members Bradley Matson and Jamie Kramer mix comedy and morality in an upcoming event put on by the organization. Evan Erdberg author of “#TeachersServeToo” speaks on the burnout many teachers are facing across the nation. American Legion Post 94 is hosting popular performer Jennifer Christiansen. CEO of Kidneys for Communities Atul Agnihotri shares insights on the program during National Kidney Month.

Good Day Northern Michigan -Evan Erdberg

Good Day Northern Michigan - American Legion Post 94

Good Day Northern Michigan - Joe Voiles